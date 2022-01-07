Joy as Cardiff City Down Syndrome fan's flag found after social media frenzy

Matthew Devinett with his beloved flag

The plight of Bluebirds superfan Matthew Devinett sparked a social media frenzy as fans from rival clubs got together to return the personalised flag to him.

After several hoaxes by cruel internet trolls claiming to have the flag the trail seemed to have gone cold until it was handed into the Cardiff City FC superstore this afternoon.

The personalised flag, which had Matthew is the Captain of Our Ship emblazoned across it, had been lost during Cardiff's match with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

When fans in the Midlands heard about the missing flag they began sharing information online and within hours big hearted West Brom fans had already promised to replace it.

However, due to the sentimental importance of the flag which Matthew takes home and away watching his team the only happy ending would be the original standard being found.

Family friend Susan Bishop led the investigation in Wales and Villa fan Jim Richards with Albion fan Mark Snarka Whitehouse ensured the flag was not still in the Midlands or had been binned by WBA stewards.

Detective work discovered the flag had been confiscated with seven others before the match and some over-earger Cardiff fan had taken it when retrieving their property.

Susan posted on Facebook: "I hope you are utterly ashamed of what you have done to Matthew causing him a lot of distress and upset! I have tried my best and can only apologise for not bringing good news to both Matthew."

However, on Friday the news all football fans wanted to hear was revealed.

John Griffiths contacted the Express and Star to say: "Mathew the Cardiff fan had his missing flag handed in to the Cardiff City club shop today."

Jim Richards, whose original post was shared over 1,000 times, said: "The power of social media and maybe the thought of not being accepted at the next game made the silly individuals wake up and realise the error of their ways.

"Each and every club has its die hards and regular fans who look out for the vulnerable and less fortunate we are one as a club and team."