Change must happen in Sandwell - Keir Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer making his keynote speech at Millennium Point, Birmingham

But he has ruled out any party investigation into local councillors who represent Labour – and said the borough’s new leader knows "what needs to be done".

Speaking during a visit to the Energy Innovation Centre in Tyseley, Mr Starmer was adamant the scandal-hit authority must be willing to accept change.

The current leader, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, was appointed unopposed in December last year, replacing Rajbir Singh who quit as both leader and councillor after just six months in charge.

Councillor Carmichae is the authority’s sixth leader in three years.

Sir Keir, who delivered a keynote speech in Birmingham, said: “The new leader knows it’s very important that she brings about change. She knows what the challenge is. I think she’s up for that challenge. She knows what needs to be done.

“It’ll take time, but she and I both know that there’s got to be change and she knows that it’s her job to deliver that.”

Last April, the Labour leader said it was clear the party was succeeding in “making changes” to the authority’s ruling Labour group, which has been dogged by allegations of corruption and misconduct since the 2016 publication of the Wragge report.

But a few months later, the Prime Minister said an investigation into the governance of the council “may be needed” after it descended further into chaos following the resignation of Rajbir Singh, who stepped down as both council leader and as a councillor for Bristnall this year.