Landlord licence scheme approved in Sandwell

Sandwell Council. Photo: Rhi Storer

Proposals to introduce an additional licensing scheme for Houses In Multiple Occupation (HMOs) in and around the high street and central areas of West Bromwich have been approved.

The move follows an extensive 12-week consultation which took place from January to April last year, asking for views on plans to introduce the scheme.

It is hoped the scheme will see landlords of any House in Multiple Occupation in the area have to apply for a licence from the council – unless they already hold a mandatory HMO licence.

Houses in Multiple Occupation are domestic properties where three or more people are living, forming two or more households with shared kitchen and bathroom facilities.

Large HMOs, where five or more people live, already require the landlord to apply for a mandatory licence from the council.

Under the proposed new scheme, landlords of all HMOs regardless of how many people are living there, would need to apply for a licence at a cost of £850 for a five-year period.

The consultation asked for the views of local people including private landlords, private tenants, residents, businesses and organisations in and outside of West Bromwich about the licensing schemes.

Findings from the consultation showed that support for an additional licensing scheme is strong overall with more than three quarters – 77 per cent – of all respondents agreeing with the proposals.

It comes as the borough has experienced a major increase in private rented accommodation in some areas, including some Houses of Multiple Occupation not subject to the mandatory licensing scheme, and that some landlords and agents do not provide adequate accommodation, or management of their properties.

Councillor Zahoor Ahmed, Sandwell’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We want to improve housing conditions and make sure that landlords are providing good quality and safe HMOs, so that tenants are protected.

“While we know that many already do this, there are still too many properties that are poorly managed and are in unsafe and unsatisfactory conditions.”

“A new approach is needed and we believe that the Additional Licensing Scheme will improve the condition of properties, support good landlords and remove rogue landlords from operating.”