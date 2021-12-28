Politicians of all colours come together for funeral of former Sandwell Mayor

Mayor Roger Horton and wife Councillor Linda in 1995

Three former chairman of the West Midlands Transport Authority also attended the ceremony at Sandwell Crematorium in recognition of the former Smethwick councillor's work changing the region's transport infrastructure over three decades.

Councillors John McNicolas, Richard Worrall, and Phil Bateman, all former PTA chairs, paid tribute to Roger who was first elected to Soho and Victoria ward in 1975 and was made a Freeman of the Borough before his death.

Wednesfield Councillor Phil Bateman spoke at the funeral, he said: "Roger made a huge contribution to West Midlands transport over three decades and was a fantastic colleague who was close to his roots.

"I made a small tribute to Roger during the service, and I had the legions of people that knew and worked with Roger at the PTA, Centro and the West Midlands Integrated Authority, and others working in public transport, in my head as I spoke."

He added: "I know they like me would recognise, that he had made his contribution to public transport and to his community in Smethwick and Sandwell."

Mr Horton served as a councillor for 44 years and died last month was aged 73 and had been married to wife Linda, also a former Mayor of Sandwell and councillor, for more than 50 years and had a son Robert, three daughters Lucy, Victoria and Charlotte and six grandsons.

Sandwell Council paid tribute to Mr Horton, a council spokesman said: "His life-long interest in transport also led him to become a nationally-recognised figure championing the need for improved bus, train and tram services in the area.

"Our thoughts are with Roger's family, friends, former colleagues and anyone who knew him."