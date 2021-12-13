West Bromwich School donates £4,500 to NHS intensive care units

Headteacher Mike Smith, with pupils Hollie Vazey and Harvie Lal handing over the cheque to Dr Jon Hulme and Rebecca O’Dwyer

Pupils and staff from The Phoenix Collegiate raised the cash for Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell, City and Rowley Regis Hospitals, by taking part in a sponsored fun run as well as other charity events.

Rebecca O’Dwyer, lead nurse, who accepted the cash alongside intensive care consultant Dr Jon Hulme, said: "This is an amazing amount of money that will be used towards maintaining the health and wellbeing of the staff. The team has been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic and have been faced with extremely challenging circumstances.

"But this donation is such a lift for us all. To know that the pupils and staff from this school have devoted their time and energy into raising money for our department is truly overwhelming. We are so grateful to each and every single one of them for such a kind and generous donation."

Headteacher Mike Smith added: "It has been really important as a school to recognise and support the amazing work that our local hospitals, especially the work intensive care units have done over the past 21 months. I have seen first hand the dedication and care they have shown to our loved ones. This donation by Harvie Lal and Hollie Vazey on behalf of the school is to say thanks for this effort."