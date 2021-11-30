Community comes together to celebrate Guru Nanak's birthday

Prayers and music was provided alongside the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji

The roads between West Bromwich and Smethwick were full of worshippers wearing bright colours as a procession was held to celebrate the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Sunday, November 28.

The procession, called a Nagar Kirtan, is a tradition in the Indian religions involving the processional singing of holy hymns by a group in a residential area and was able to run fully for the first time in two years due to Covid restrictions.

It was jointly organised by the Gurdwaras across Sandwell and started outside the Guru Har Rai Gurdwara in West Bromwich where, despite freezing weather and persistent snow, the procession started out.

The Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (Sikh Holy Scriptures) were carried on a decorated float at the head of the procession, with the congregation walking behind, with four other Gurdwaras visited on the route through Oldbury and other towns towards Smethwick.

The colourful procession included people wearing traditional clothing and carrying ceremonial knives and swords, with some members of the precession even walking barefoot, and ended with confetti cannons at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Smethwick.

After prayers outside the entrance to the Gurdwara, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, there were stalls, displays of traditional Sikh martial arts and a Langar kitchen providing free food to all those in attendance.

Event organiser and president of Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick, Jatinder Singh said: "With Maharaj Ji’s blessings and the support of Gurdwaras, our partners, all the volunteers, this event is made possible to the grandeur level it is staged.

"We have a huge debt of gratitude to all for organising this landmark event in Sandwell and contributing their time, resources and finances to bring the event to fruition.

"As one of the most cosmopolitan places in Europe, Sandwell’s celebrations have always been a demonstration of community cohesion in practice.

"The organisers continue to engage with people of all faiths and background of Sandwell to ensure peace, harmony, and unity for all.

"The whole ethos of the event is about promoting community and family spirit, a sense of unity, sharing, interfaith and cohesiveness; something very much needed at this time.

"The Nagar Kirtan is a very auspicious occasion in the Sikh calendar and this anniversary is being celebrated all over the world by millions of Sikhs."

Councillor Danny Millard, cabinet member responsible for events, attended the event and spoke about what makes the event important.

He said: "I was privileged to attend the start of the annual Nagar Kirtan at Guru Har Rai representing Sandwell Council and to support our Sikh community.