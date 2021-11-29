Cabinet approve grant for electric car charging points in Sandwell

Sandwell Council

The grant, totalling £300,400, will be used to deliver 37 public dual socket chargepoints – 74 single sockets – in residential areas in Sandwell where people do not have access to off street parking, and are not able to charge their vehicles on driveways with a private charge point.

The grant is the second largest amount of money awarded within the Black Country boroughs, according to details discussed at Sandwell council’s cabinet meeting on November 24.

Transport Strategy, supported by Black Country Transport, submitted the bid to the On Street Residential Charging Scheme – a governmental scheme backed by the Office for Zero Emissions Vehicles.

The grant will last between September 28, 2021 and March 31, 2023. Any unspent funds will not be carried over into future financial years. This funding will require 25 per cent match funding, which will be sought from a yet to be secured charge point operator, according to the cabinet report.

According to the cabinet report, the funding will deliver 40 per cent of the chargepoints required to support Sandwell’s transition to electric vehicle, in light of the government’s 2030 ban on petrol and diesel vehicles.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, who spoke of behalf of cabinet member for environment Ahmad Boston, said: “Electric vehicles play an ever increasing role in how the transport system addresses climate change.

“The government’s move to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, means there will be a growing need for charging infrastructure.

“Whilst many people will have the ability to install chargers in their home and carry out charging on their drives, there are many residents in Sandwell who live in homes with no off street parking.

“With these residents, provision of off street public charging infrastructure will be needed if they are not to be excluded from this move towards greener, sustainable transport.

“This report seeks authorisation from the cabinet to accept this grant, and more specifically, seeks the 151 Officer to sign off the grant agreement letter.”