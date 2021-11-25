Care company honoured at Downing Street for pandemic efforts

By Adam SmithSandwellPublished:

A fledgling Smethwick care company was invited to 10 Downing Street in recognition of its work during the pandemic.

The Trust in Care team outside Downing Street
The Trust in Care team outside Downing Street

Staff from Trust In Care attended the reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

The reception was hosted by Downing Street to acknowledge and thank care workers for their efforts especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing director Sham Malhi said: "It was an honour to be invited and for our carers to be recognised for their efforts.

"Being a relatively new provider we continue to support the most vulnerable in our community and also have created many job opportunities for people to gain a career in care."

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News