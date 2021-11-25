Care company honoured at Downing Street for pandemic efforts

Staff from Trust In Care attended the reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday.
The reception was hosted by Downing Street to acknowledge and thank care workers for their efforts especially during COVID-19 pandemic.
Managing director Sham Malhi said: "It was an honour to be invited and for our carers to be recognised for their efforts.
"Being a relatively new provider we continue to support the most vulnerable in our community and also have created many job opportunities for people to gain a career in care."