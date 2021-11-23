Police appeal to find missing 15-year-old from Tipton not seen since Monday

Missing girl

West Midlands Police is appealing for help to find the teenager, from Tipton, who has been named only as 'Destiny' .

She was last seen in the area at about 8pm on Monday.

The force said on Twitter: "Can you help us find missing Destiny, aged 15?

"She's missing from the Tipton area and was last seen at around 8pm yesterday.

"Destiny was wearing a grey hooded top with 'Disney' on the back and front, lilac jogging bottoms, black 'Adidas' trainers."