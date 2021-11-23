Police appeal to find missing 15-year-old from Tipton not seen since Monday

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from her Black Country home.

Missing girl
Missing girl

West Midlands Police is appealing for help to find the teenager, from Tipton, who has been named only as 'Destiny' .

She was last seen in the area at about 8pm on Monday.

The force said on Twitter: "Can you help us find missing Destiny, aged 15?

"She's missing from the Tipton area and was last seen at around 8pm yesterday.

"Destiny was wearing a grey hooded top with 'Disney' on the back and front, lilac jogging bottoms, black 'Adidas' trainers."

