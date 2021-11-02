Safer 6 domestic awareness campaign

Sandwell’s Domestic Abuse Strategic Partnership is taking part in Safer 6: Domestic Abuse Week to inform families in turmoil of the help that is available.

The team is again sharing Tina’s Story to help raise awareness of the issues and support at hand. It is about a woman called Tina who was murdered by her partner in 2017. He subjected her to years of abuse and controlling behaviour which only ended when her killed her. He was subsequently jailed for life for a minimum of 24 years for murder.

Earlier this year the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 became law and the new legal definition of domestic abuse is any incident or pattern of incidents of physical or sexual abuse, violent or threatening behaviour, controlling or coercive behaviour, economic abuse, psychological, emotional or other abuse between those aged 16 and over and personally connected to each other.

Such abuse is not always physical. Coercive control is described as an act or a pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation and intimidation or other abuse that is used to harm, punish, or frighten their victim and is a criminal offence. This controlling behaviour is designed to make a person dependent by isolating them from support, exploiting them, depriving them of independence and regulating their everyday behaviour.

Safer 6: Domestic Abuse Week is held from November 1-7 especially in relation to violence against women and girls.

Tina’s Story is available via council website sandwell.gov.uk/tinasstory.

Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for community safety Councillor Bob Piper said: “In Sandwell, as well as regionally and nationally, domestic abuse is a serious issue. It affects the lives of adults and children from all sections of the community and can have a lifelong impact on health and wellbeing.

“Please be assured that victims of domestic abuse are an absolute priority for the police and support agencies and help and advice is available.”

Sandwell Council deputy leader Councillor Maria Crompton said: "Domestic abuse is never acceptable in any circumstances. If anyone is experiencing domestic abuse or is at risk, please don't suffer in silence, there is help available.

“Sandwell Council and our partner organisations are continuing to provide critical services to our residents when they need them most.”

Useful contacts include Black Country Women’s Aid (BCWA) can provide support to women and men experiencing domestic abuse from all communities, ethnicities and backgrounds. Call the 24-hour helpline on 0121 552 6448

Call 999 in an emergency

Respect Helpline 0808 802 4040.