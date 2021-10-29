Deputy mayor pledges to champion fairness and diversity after he was appointed chairman of the Sandwell Equalities Commission

Councillor Richard Jones has taken on the role from Councillor Ahmad Bostan who has stepped down after he was appointed to Sandwell Council's cabinet.

The commission celebrates and promotes the rich, diverse backgrounds and cultures of residents across the borough and promotes fairness across the council.

Councillor Jones, who has represented the Old Warley ward since May 2019, said: "I am honoured to have been asked to chair the Sandwell Equalities Commission. As a gay man and a proud advocate for LGBT+ equality I was already pleased to have a representative place on the commission and have been a member since its inception.

"One of my main priorities as chair of the Equalities Commission will be that equality, justice, fairness and diversity are always at the forefront of our decision making, our policies and how we present ourselves as a council to the world.

"With the help and hard work of the other members of the commission and officers of Sandwell Council, we can address difficult questions and make some real change.

"I want to celebrate the diversity of Sandwell, making it a place where we create opportunities for all to flourish and enable people to live peacefully in an accepting place. We must continue to challenge discrimination and prejudice. Equality should not be requested, it should be expected! With everyone’s help together we can stamp hate out!"

Sandwell Equalities Commission was established in November last year to promote equality, and challenge discrimination and intolerances in all its forms within the borough.

It seeks to break down barriers prohibiting an inclusive society by tackling unfairness caused by inequality, and encourages community cohesion through increased understanding and awareness.

The commission's work forms the cornerstone of equalities, diversity standards and best practice to which Sandwell Council's services, policies, procedures and work strive to adhere to.