Homelessness charity aiming to raise £700,000 for youth village project

St Basil's head of fundraising and communications Barrie Hodge at Sandwell General Hospital, West Bromwich

St Basil's is taking over four former NHS buildings behind Sandwell General Hospital in order to offer housing of £40 a week to young people who would not otherwise be able to afford rent.

The Live and Work Project Sandwell also gives young people an apprenticeship within the NHS, with more institutions signing up for the project soon, to give young people the skills they need to get into employment.

Head of fundraising at St Basil's, Barrie Hodge, said: "We're getting young people into work which allows them to thrive.

"Apprenticeships are only amazing if you can stay at home and don't need to pay for housing, which is why we launched the project."

One of the buildings has already been converted in phase one of the initiative, successfully housing 112 young people who have not returned to homelessness.

Since opening in 2015, the scheme has won numerous awards, including two for NHS partnership work and one for excellence in education.

The project has also won the 2018 National Housing Award for Outstanding Contribution to tackling Homelessness and the National Housing Award in 2020 for Homelessness Partnership of the Year.

Now the charity is hoping to raise the final amount to convert the other three buildings, providing beds for another 54 people.

To do this, the charity will need £2.3 million, of which they have already raised £1.6 million.

St Basil's hopes that it will be able to replicate the scheme in Birmingham so more young people have access to the apprenticeship and housing scheme.

Former St Basil's resident Christopher said: "It was a rewarding feeling as I started off shy and worried but now I’m confident and happy.