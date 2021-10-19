Refuse workers brand plans to put "snooper cameras" on bin lorries "baffling"

Refuse collectors, who went on strike this month, believe they will be targets for angry members of the public if Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras are put on their vehicles.

The workers union, the GMB, claim their members are "baffled and angered" by the plan.

The council claims mounting ANPR cameras on council vehicles, including bin lorries, will help prevent anti-social behaviour.

Gillian Ogilvie, GMB Senior Organiser said: "Our members haven't been consulted on this move and are extremely angry. Let's be clear here, it puts them at risk from angry members of the public who will know where and when they'll be around to vent their frustrations.

"The council doesn't even have the jurisdiction for MOT or tax avoidance, so why are they getting involved?"

She added: "They're quick enough to dodge responsibility when it comes to the same staff in the Serco strike, so why the sudden change of policy to pick up the slack from the DVLA?"

However, a Sandwell Council spokesperson told the Express & Star the drivers and crew would not need to operate the cameras.

He said: “The devices require no input from drivers or crew and any data would be securely transmitted to our licensed enforcement agents for action. We will of course consult with any affected staff and discuss any concerns colleagues may have in advance of the installation.”

Sandwell Councillor Rajbir Singh wants the new cameras to help a crackdown on anti-social behaviour and vehicles left on pavements which have neither MOT or tax.

He said: "Our residents are sick of nuisance vehicles and the associated crime and anti-social behaviour they can bring so we are getting them off our streets.

"We ran a pilot last year and so we know the technology works, so our message is clear, no longer will Sandwell allow the situation to remain where law-abiding residents in effect subsidise those who won’t pay their tax and insurance. If you want to keep your vehicle then make sure it is taxed and insured or it could be towed and crushed."

Earlier this month more than 100 refuse collectors at Serco Sandwell walked out after claims the firm failed to address a management culture of "bullying".