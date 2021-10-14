When is a tip not a tip?

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 13/10/21 .Consultation at Aldridge Library, to allow residents to view and discuss their concerns about the huge recycling centre due to be built on Middlemore Lane, Aldridge..Concerned residents John and Rita Sedgwick..

When it is a Household Waste Recycling Centre, according to Walsall Council as they press on with plans to open a giant facility on Middlemore Lane.

However, despite the Council's best efforts residents are going to continue calling it a tip.

One resident who visited the public exhibition about the plans told the Express and Star: "Well, Household Waste Recycling Centre, is a bit of a mouthful so I know down my end everyone will just call it the tip."

Irene Sedgwick has lived in Aldridge for decades and she is under no illusion what the new waste management will be called.

She said: "It's a tip, I've been told its going to be a "super tip", the thing is when anything needs to be dumped it always ends up being dumped in Aldridge. I'm sick of it."

Stephen Johnson, from Walsall Council, went to great lengths to explain the new site will not be "a tip".

He said: "We do not want this Waste Management Recycling Centre being called a tip by local people, because, it is so much more than an old tip.