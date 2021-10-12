Framework of giant new ambulance hub in Oldbury has been erected

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 11/10/21 .Aerial pic of the huge new ambulance depot structure, which is going up off Shidas Lane, Oldbury...

The giant shell of the 76,000 square foot hub has been erected and the building is on course to be open before next year's Commonwealth Games.

When finished the hub will have 350 operational ambulance staff working shifts and be the home for Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), as well as fleet maintenance and vehicle preparation areas, the Trust’s Education and Training Academy and central stores.

Built on a former quarry the building will also achieve a BREEAM Excellence rating to demonstrate its environmental, social and economic sustainability credentials.

West Midlands Ambulance Service Trust chief executive, Anthony Marsh, said: “This is a hugely important development for not only West Midlands Ambulance Service, but also for the people of Birmingham and the Black Country. It is a significant investment that has taken over two years of work to bring together.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with Stoford Developments to bring this new facility online in time for the Commonwealth Games, an event that will let the world see all that is good about our country’s second city.”

Tony Nash, Director at Stoford Developments, said: “WMAS was looking for a strategic location in the Sandwell or Oldbury area, close to the M5, for its new facility and the land we proposed was ideally situated for its needs.

“The site has many technical challenges having remained undeveloped for 15yrs and grant funding from West Midlands Combined Authority has made the project viable.

WMAS Director of Strategic Operations, Craig Cooke added: “At seven acres, this is a significant investment that will bring real benefit to the area. The new Hub will enable us to improve the level of care we provide to the local population. It is also good news for our staff as it will allow us to not only increase numbers, but also provide them with an excellent facility which is purpose built for their needs.

“This project also has national merit as it allows us to provide a much better base for our Hazardous Area Response Team who provide care in a wide range of specialist areas such as water rescue, hazardous substances and collapsed buildings amongst many others.

“I’m also delighted that we are investing in our Education & Training team. We currently have over 700 students working with us and providing them with even better facilities will only help to ensure that we maintain our position as being the only ambulance service with a paramedic on every vehicle.

WMAS serves a population of 5.6 million people and covers an area of more than 5,000 square miles, comprising Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, and the West Midlands.