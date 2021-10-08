Appeal for man who threatened shop workers with needle

Sandwell Police are appealing for information on the man in the photo

West Midlands Police have now released a CCTV still of a man they would like to speak to following a number of thefts in the Great Bridge area of Tipton in August and September,

A spokesman for Sandwell Police said: "The incidents normally happen between 9am and 11am, and we understand he steals make up and electronic devices.

"On several occasions, he has threatened shop workers with a needle when they have tried to question him."

Tipton had 26 per cent more cases of shoplifting than the West Midlands' average in 2020, and is 12 per cent more dangerous for violence and sex offences.

People who recognise the man in the photo or have any information about the incidents can contact Sandwell Police via the Live Chat on our website or by calling 101.