Fifth gambling amusements to open in Bearwood

Proposed premises frontage

The new gambling centre will be operated by East Kent Leasing Limited, and will be located on the high street next to Peacocks and the British Heart Foundation.

It comes as four other gambling centres are already located within 250 metres of the proposed premises on Bearwood High Street, according to a Local Gambling Risk Assessment.

But Palace Amusements, in Bearwood Road, was granted permission to operate at Sandwell council’s licensing committee meeting on September 23.

In the meeting, a letter of objection was read out from one anonymous resident, who lives on Sherwood Road.

It read: “I am concerned that another gambling premises on Bearwood Road will add to the already substantial street crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

“In particular, the 24-hour slot arcade that already exists on Bearwood Road, directly opposite the premises this application is for has noticeably increased this, with an increase in late night noise, litter, and people urinating in the street.”

The resident accepted while the licensing team cannot address this directly, the resident has contacted their local councillor and police about their concerns.

Protection of children and vulnerable people were also a concern, citing the premise will be located near to bus stops used by local children and elderly residents.

The letter read: “The addition of [another] gambling premises will make it impossible for any pedestrians or users of public transport to avoid walking and waiting outside the premises.”

West Midlands Police did not make any objections to the application.

Councillor Peter Allen, Labs, Great bridge ward, and chair of Sandwell licensing committee said he was “personally happy” to support the application.

In an email after the licensing meeting he said: “The applicant demonstrated that they operate their business with integrity, due care and diligence with necessary systems in place to combat crime and disorder.

“Written policies and procedures are in place concerning the handling of cash and cash equivalents designed to minimise the risk of crime, such as money laundering and the avoidance of illicit credit.

“With the protection of children from harm the applicant informed us of their ‘Challenge 25 Policy’ which would prevent access to gambling by children and young persons.”

He welcomed Bearwood high street becoming a “hub of the nigh [sic] time economy.”