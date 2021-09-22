Sandwell mayor helps charity mark milestone

The Mayor of Sandwell meets volunteers from the Cancer Support and Information Centre, which is based at Sandwell Hospital.

Sandwell Mayor councillor Mushtaq Hussain marked the 20th anniversary of a cancer support centre by meeting volunteers who help run the much-needed service.

The Cancer Support and Information Centre, based in the main reception area at Sandwell Hospital, has re-opened after being closed for 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillor Mushtaq and his consort, Amar Mushtaq joined the celebrations to mark the reopening.

Emma Hunstone, Macmillan community facilitator, said: “It was a great to celebrate 20 years of the centre, which is there to support people who have been impacted by cancer across Sandwell and West Birmingham.

“We were pleased to be joined by the Mayor and his Consort, who met with our team of volunteers and congratulated them on getting the centre back open after being closed due to the pandemic.

“It is so important that people know we are open for help and support and that people have access to information that is reliable, current and that meets their needs.

"I would really encourage people to seek advice if they are worried about cancer.”

Pat Ditchfield who has been a volunteer at the centre since its opening in November 2001, said: “I am really pleased the centre is re-opening after closing during the pandemic.

"We are here to answer enquiries and can offer help and support on a wide range of issues.

“This includes access to specific support services such as financial help, support groups and emotional support along-side quality information, and if we do not have an answer straight away, we will certainly do our best to find it.”