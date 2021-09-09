MP calls on Government to 'get on with it' over roll-out of vaccine passports

Warley MP John Spellar

John Spellar, who first made the call in February, said ministers needed to introduce some form of pass for hospitality venues.

The Warley MP said many venues are already accepting proof someone has been double-jabbed before allowing people entry.

It comes after the Government confirmed it wants to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs by the end of the month, despite opposition.

Mr Spellar, who addressed Vaccines Minister Nadim Zahawi in Parliament during a debate on the issue, said: "As the Minister has indicated, many countries are already introducing checks in hospitality and entertainment venues, and a large number of our own citizens are visiting them on holiday, showing vaccine passes issued free by Her Majesty’s Government and having already undergone checks at airports.

"I have been arguing since February for the introduction of vaccine passes in order to save venues and jobs. To ensure that they can stay open, will he now cut through the hysteria and get on with it?"

Mr Zahawi indicated his support for the move – responding "yes" to the MP – as he reiterated in the debate the words of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on July 19, who announced full vaccination would be a "condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather. Proof of a negative test will no longer be sufficient."

The minister said the Government would be confirming more details in "due course" and the approach is designed to reduce transmission and serious illness – a similar approach they've taken on international travel.