West Brom fans and others receive Covid-19 vaccine at The Hawthorns

Sandwell Council, along with NHS colleagues and community organisations, set up the site at The Hawthorns on Wednesday to drive up uptake.

The clinic, in its final day at the ground today, has seen anyone aged over 18 – even if they aren't Baggies fans – receive their jab amid rising cases.

Dr Lisa McNally, director of public health in Sandwell, said: “Getting vaccinated means that we’ll be protected against what is now becoming a serious surge in cases across the West Midlands.

"We’re seeing severe illness developing even in young people and the vaccination protects us against that. Getting vaccinated may also improve our chances of getting abroad on holiday this year.

"With media reports suggesting that we may soon need to be fully vaccinated to go on holiday to many areas, as well to avoid self-isolating when we get home, getting vaccinated is a very good idea.

“It’s great to be working the Baggies on this. Holding vaccine clinics in the community makes it easier than ever for people to get vaccinated. No appointments are needed – just turn up and we’ll make sure you get jabbed. We need as many people as possible to get vaccinated to return to any sort of normality. Get your jab, get protected and get on with your life.”

The vaccine drive – which is ongoing through several pop-up clinics across Sandwell – was backed by Baggies defender Dara O'Shea who said getting the vaccine was "really important".

Other vaccine clinics will be held on Friday at the African Caribbean Resource Centre in Thomas Street, West Bromwich, from 11am to 6pm – with Pfizer-only vaccines on offer.

From Sunday and until July 14, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will be administered at Asda, Cape Hill, Smethwick, from 8am to 6pm. Pfizer-only vaccines will be rolled out at Smethwick Library from 10am to 4pm on July 13, and at Rounds Green Library in Oldbury from 10am to 4pm the following day.

Further pop-up clinics include Friary Park Millennium Centre in Wednesday on July 15 from 10am to 4pm with Pfizer vaccines being administered. Pfizer-only vaccines will be administered at the Victoria Park Skill Centre, in Smethwick, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on July 20 and July 22.