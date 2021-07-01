Candidates announced for key Sandwell by-election

A byelection is taking place in the Sandwell Council ward of Tividale on July 15

Five candidates are standing for the election in the Sandwell Council ward of Tividale, which was called following the death of Councillor Sandra Hevican in March.

Mrs Hevican's husband, former council worker Rob Hevican is standing as the Labour candidate. The Conservatives are represented by Emma Henlan, an office manager for Shaun Bailey MP, who narrowly missed out on winning in the ward in May's local elections.

Nicholas Bradley is standing for the Lib Dems and Richard Gingell is the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition candidate. Energy Kutebura, a hospital nurse, stands as an independent.

Sandra Hevican held the seat for Labour in 2018 with 57 per cent of the votes.

The by-election takes place on July 15, when polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.