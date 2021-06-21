Teachers and school staff in Sandwell praised ahead of National Thank A Teacher Day

Sandwell Council House

Sandwell Council chiefs have praised the workers across the borough for their commitment and for never wavering in their dedication to pupils.

And senior councillors – cabinet members – will be jointly-writing to schools and colleges to express their thanks to staff throughout the pandemic.

Dr Lisa McNally, director of public health for the authority, said: "During my direct work with school teams during the pandemic I have seen first-hand the pressures they have faced.

"As we’ve worked together to combat Covid-19, I’ve seen how committed they are to the children in their care. Our teachers and other school staff are awesome, and I call on everyone in Sandwell – whether you have a child at school or not – to take part in National Thank a Teacher Day on Wednesday."

The national day celebrates schools, colleges, teachers and support staff across the country. Anyone can send a thank you card to any member of staff working in schools and college.

Lesley Hagger, executive director of children’s services at the authority, said: "National Thank a Teacher Day is a wonderful opportunity to thank head teachers, school leaders, teachers, teaching assistants, and all support staff such as lunchtime supervisors, caretakers and cleaners – the entire school team – for their work during the pandemic.

"They have faced significant challenges, but have never wavered in their dedication, by going that extra mile, to maintain children’s education and keep everyone safe.

"The concerns of teachers and school colleagues for their pupils do not stop: it has been and continues to be a 24-7 effort to deliver lessons, especially for those who are unable to attend school. And we should seize this opportunity to show how thankful we all are for teachers and their colleagues."