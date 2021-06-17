Water works cause congestion in Blackheath

Temporary traffic lights causing congestion, at Britannia Road, Rowley Regis

Temporary traffic lights are on Oldbury Road, at the junction of Station Road in Blackheath while South Staffs Water carries out repairs.

Traffic was queueing at the lights on Thursday as the work was carried out.

The work started on Wednesday and is due to continue until Tuesday.

Some nearby residents may see lower water pressure or minor discolouration, the company said.

On South Staffs Water's website it says: "Work is planned at this location. Our aim is to complete it between June 16 and June 22, although sometimes repairs can take longer than we'd like as checks and tests may need to be performed.