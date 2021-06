Sandra Hevican

The election will take place in the Tividale ward on July 15 to fill the seat which had been held by Councillor Sandra Hevican.

The 55-year-old, who was first elected in 2014, passed away in March – around five weeks after testing positive for the virus.

Colleagues from across Sandwell Council described her as being a "very good friend and a dear colleague to many people".