New 20mph zones to be rolled out across Sandwell

Roads bosses are planning to roll out 20mph zones in residential areas in a bid to avoid the risk of deaths and injuries in the borough.

A new road safety strategy is being drawn up and it has been confirmed this will include widespread speed limit cuts in Sandwell's towns.

Plans to slow drivers down in Friar Park, Wednesbury, had already been revealed but safety chiefs are now keen to open up the scheme to the rest of the borough.

The changes would seek to try and reduce 'road casualties', council leaders said.

They also want to encourage more people to walk and cycle.

Sandwell Council leader Steve Eling said there was significant demand for 20mph speed limits on residential streets where there is potential risk to children.

He said: "We have been getting a lot of demand for it. The 20mph zones were originally put in around schools but there is now demand for it from the public on residential streets.

"Reducing the speed limit is important from a road safety point of view, that's where children are most at risk."

Councillor Eling said the 20mph zones were likely to be rolled out in batches and that he was confident most motorists would keep to the lower speed limits.

He added: "It is about bringing it to people's attention and getting them to slow down.

"It does reduce speeds and if it stops kids being injured or killed it has got to be worth doing."

It comes after a campaign was launched for a zebra crossing and traffic claiming measures on Crankhall Lane, Wednesbury, following the death of 12-year-old Aston Soulsby, who was hit by a bus as he crossed the road last y ear.