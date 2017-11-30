Tribute to crash victim

Martial artist Deepak Riat crashed his BMW into a bus in Hamstead Road, in Great Barr, in September.

At an inquest this week, a coroner said evidence pointed to him driving at excessive speed.

The 30-year-old ran a martial arts company.

His students are now holding a charity event in his name in January.

His sister Sandeep said: "He had grown into a man that me and my mum, as well as everyone that knew him, stand proud of, and will stand proud of forever.

"Children and adults from all backgrounds entrusted him as their instructor and are all left devastated because he is completely irreplaceable.

"Dee has affected thousands of people and even now he has gone, we will make sure his legacy lives on."

She said her brother enjoyed dressing in designer clothes and driving in one of his cars.

She said: "He had conquered life.

"So although we are left torn to pieces without our most favourite blessing, we can stand here smiling with the strength he built into us, proud of the man he is and the heart he has."

At the inquest at Black Country Coroners Court, the cause of death given was acute heart failure due to massive injuries following the crash.

The driver in the passenger seat, Daniel Warwick, obtained significant injuries to his shoulder, knee and ankle.