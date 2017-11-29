BMW driver who died after hitting double-decker bus lost control due to 'excessive speed', inquest told

Deepak Riat, 30, had crashed with the oncoming bus on Hamstead Road, near the junction with Amberley Green, in Great Barr, just before 9pm on September 23.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital but sadly pronounced dead the following day.

The hearing was told how Mr Riat had overtaken a car further down the road, clipping a kerb before the bus driver saw him ‘sliding from side to side’ as he came into his path.

PC Alexander Rippin, from West Midlands Police Collision Investigation Unit, said: “It would appear Mr Riat was driving at high speeds in a residential area. He hit the kerb on the approach to a roundabout and lost control of the vehicle sending him into the path of the oncoming bus.

“The speed of the car cannot be calculated but collectively people are saying it was travelling far in excess of the speed limit."

The crumpled BMW

He continued: “In witness statements a resident said she heard a really loud noise and saw a white BMW travelling from the direction of Newton Road and it flew past over speeds of 80 mph and then she heard an almighty bang.

“It appears to be a high speed collision because of the amount of damage obtained to the bus.

“The bus driver said he had three passengers on board and saw the car sliding from side to side as it approached him and was going very fast. He tried to steer to the right to avoid hitting him.”

Speaking at Black Country Coroners Court yesterday, Mr Riat’s sister, Sandeep, paid an emotional tribute to the martial arts company director.

She said: “He is completely irreplaceable. He absolutely conquered life and we are proud of the man he was and the heart he had.

“Growing up he was a star and passionate in life in all aspects. He had a First-Class Honours degree from Birmingham University and we are now planning on setting up a charity in his name.”

The cause of death given was acute heart failure due to massive injuries following the crash.

The driver in the passenger seat, Daniel Warwick, obtained significant injuries to his shoulder, knee and ankle.

Senior Coroner Zafar Siddique gave a conclusion of a road traffic collision, stating: “There has been debate in what speed Mr Riat was travelling but it appears it was at an excessive speed.”