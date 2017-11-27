Ex-economy boss to face council probe

Councillor Ian Jones is accused of asking officers to remove a property from public auction in February 2011 at the request of the then council leader Darren Cooper, who died in March last year.

A report said the property was subsequently lined up to be sold to a family member of Councillor Mohammad Rouf at a price 'significantly below' what it was eventually sold for under a sealed bid process a year later – also to a relative of Mr Rouf.

Mr Jones, who is the Labour councillor for Tipton Green, is due to answer the claims in front of the standards committee on Friday.

He told the Express & Star he was being 'set up' by the council and vowed to initiate legal proceedings against the authority if necessary to clear his name.

"My only involvement was to make a request on behalf of Darren [Cooper]," he added. "It has been clear for a long time that the council is out to get me, but I will not take this lying down."

The allegations appeared in a report to the council's audit committee that was compiled in June.

Mr Jones, who is the former cabinet member for jobs and economy, was suspended by the borough's Labour party earlier this year following allegations of intimidation. At the time he strongly disputed the claims.

He had also been suspended the previous year after he was implicated in the Wragge report over dodgy land deals.

Mr Jones won a High Court injunction lifting his suspension, and was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Surjit Tour, Sandwell Council’s monitoring officer, said: “The council can confirm that this matter is to be considered by the sub-committee on December 1.

"A report on the matter has been published and is in the public domain. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

The council's former deputy leader, Oldbury councillor Mahboob Hussain, is due to appear in front of the standards committee at some point.

He is facing allegations concerning alleged code of conduct breaches involving land sales and parking tickets, although his hearing has already been postponed twice.