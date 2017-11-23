Widow of West Bromwich Albion legend Jeff Astle calls for 'in-depth' brain injury study

Laraine Astle welcomed the announcement that the study was set to begin, but stressed the need for 'in-depth' research to put to bed questions over her husband's death.

The Astle family have been battling for years for recognition from the football authorities that the death of the former Baggies hero was caused by him heading the ball throughout his career.

The study will be led by Dr Willie Stewart, the expert who in 2014 identified Jeff's death was caused by chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition traditionally associated with boxers.

Laraine said she was hopeful the results of the investigation would make football bosses sit up and take notice.

But she lamented 15 years of missed opportunities to take action over the health of current and former footballers.

A coroner ruled in 2002 that repeatedly heading heavy leather footballs had contributed to trauma to Jeff's brain.

The legend, who died aged 59, scored 174 goals for Albion, including the famous winner in the FA Cup final in 1968.

Laraine said: "I'm absolutely thrilled. At one point I thought I might die waiting for it to happen.

Advertising

"I just want it to be a real intensive study leaving no stone unturned, examining without the need for it to be examined again."

Lorraine said she would expect action if the study highlights dangers to players.

She said: "If it finds a link, and I think that it well, then it starts immediately."

Laraine added: "The inquest was 15 years ago. If it had been done then it would have been sorted now. We have been waiting a hell of a long time."

Advertising

The potential link between heading footballs and brain injuries has been thrust back into the spotlight recently, with former England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer taking part in a documentary exploring the issue.

Former Wolves forward Kevin Doyle also revealed he had retired because heading the ball had become 'problematic' and caused two concussions.

Ex-Walsall manager and Villa defender Chris Nicholl also said heading footballs had left him with brain damage.

Dr Stewart said his report, titled Football's Influence on Lifelong Health and Dementia Risk, would aim to 'provide some understanding of the long-term health impact of football within the next two to three years'.

The expert was appointed by the FA and Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), who had invited applications for independent research in March.