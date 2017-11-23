Chief executive of new Sandwell children's trust appointed

Frances Craven will take on the role of chief executive of the Sandwell Children's Trust.

She has experience of children's services from her previous role at Leicester City Council, where she was strategic director for children’s services.

Ms Craven will work alongside former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, who has been appointed as chair of the board at the trust, which is tasked with driving up standards at the department which faced major criticism following successive inadequate ratings from Ofsted.

She helped achieve impressive results in Leicester where children's services went from inadequate to requires improvement under her watch, while leadership and management was rated good.

The trust will be run independently of Sandwell Council after it was taken out of its hands by the Government last year amid concerns over performance.

Ms Craven: "I am very pleased to be joining Sandwell Children’s Trust and feel privileged to be the first chief executive to lead this new organisation.

"I am looking forward to working with staff and partners. This is an exciting opportunity to make a difference for the children, young people and families of Sandwell."

Ms Smith, who served as Home Secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour Government, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Frances Craven as the first chief executive of the Sandwell Children’s Trust. Frances has a proven track record of improving services for vulnerable children and families. I am confident that she will provide strong leadership as we launch the Children’s Trust in Sandwell providing a new start for staff and the children we care for. I am very much looking forward to working with her on this exciting project.”

Councillor Simon Hackett, cabinet member for children’s services at Sandwell Council, said: “I’d like to welcome Frances to Sandwell. Her appointment is great news as it will allow the trust to get off to a flying start.

“We’re not where we need to be yet but, with Francis and Jacqui in place, we’re confident the new trust can carry on our hard work and finish the job of delivering the best social care services for young people in Sandwell.”