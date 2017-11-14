Endris Mohammed murder trial: Father 'smothered children before home went up in flames'

Medics were able to revive six-year-old Leanor after she was pulled from her home as it went up in flames, pathologist Dr Alexander Kolar said.

But she later died in hospital, along with eight-year-old brother Saros, Birmingham Crown Court heard. Revealing results of post mortems, Dr Kolar told jurors yesterday the pair were left with a number of injuries due to the trauma they suffered.

He confirmed Leanor and Saros died after their mouth and nose were blocked by a ‘substance or material’.

Prosecutors allege the youngsters were murdered by father Endris Mohammed, who suffocated them before setting fire to the Great Barr family home as his wife slept.

Dr Kolar said both children died after suffering ‘obstruction of the external airways’ last October.

He went on to say Saros showed no signs of having suffered pressure to the neck while Leanor was left with a 16cm burn mark covering her nose and mouth.

Taxi driver Mohammed admits killing his children but denies murder on grounds of diminished responsibility and claims he was mentally impaired.

The 47-year-old Uber employee also denies attempting to murder wife Penil Teklehaimanot.

During the trial, jurors were told Mohammed doused the Hamstead home in petrol and set it alight before fleeing. The kitchen cooker was dislodged, leaking gas into the home, the back door locked and the key tossed onto the front lawn, prosecutor Mr Jonas Hankin QC said.

The children were carried from the semi-detached house in Holland Road by their mother and a neighbour and placed on the garden.

Mohammed’s taxi was later set on fire 40 miles away in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire.

The alleged murderer was found on the ground next to the vehicle with serious burns and spent three months in hospital, jurors heard.

The trial continues.