"All I saw was a sea of blue lights" Concern as emergency services spotted near canal in Wordsley

Residents have also reported heavy traffic around the Glass Cones area in Wordsley and that access has been blocked to pedestrians trying to walk down by the canal.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD 18/10/24 .Police at the canal near to Red House Glass Cone, Wordsley, after a body has been found..

Manager of the Red House Cones, Kate Jones, told the Express & Star what she saw as she came into work this morning.

"All I saw was a sea of blue lights outside the glass museum," she said. "I have no idea what might have happened, but really hope everyone is ok."

There have been fears that a body has been found - but these reports are unconfirmed.

Fire crews, paramedics and police were all spotted near lock 13 this morning attending to the incident.

Emergency services have been contacted for information.