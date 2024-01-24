Man appears before magistrates charged with car thefts in Dudley
A man has been charged in connections with car thefts from across Dudley Borough.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Steve Timmins from Wordsley has been charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent, fraud, driving without a licence and insurance, and theft of a motor vehicle.
The charges relate to offences alleged to have occurred this month and in February last year.
The 43-year-old appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday February 19