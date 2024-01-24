Express & Star
Close

Man appears before magistrates charged with car thefts in Dudley

A man has been charged in connections with car thefts from across Dudley Borough.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
The Wordsley man appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates on Monday

Steve Timmins from Wordsley has been charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent, fraud, driving without a licence and insurance, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The charges relate to offences alleged to have occurred this month and in February last year.

The 43-year-old appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday February 19

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular