Have you seen Stuart? Police appeal for help after man goes missing from Wordsley

By Eleanor Lawson

Police are appealing to the public for help in finding a man who has gone missing from Wordsley.

Stuart, aged 48, is 6ft tall and was last seen earlier today wearing black jeans and a light blue coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Midlands Police via 999 and quote log 3950 of 10 May.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

