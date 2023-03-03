Notification Settings

Man arrested after Amazon delivery van is stolen in Wordsley

By Lisa O'BrienWordsleyPublished:

A man has been arrested after an Amazon delivery driver's van was stolen in Wordsley.

The stolen Amazon van

Two men in balaclavas approached a delivery driver in Gatacre Road, demanding he step out of the vehicle, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

They pulled him out of the van and one suspect made off in it, while the other made off in a VW Golf.

After the driver called the police, the van and car were pursued through Gatacre Street, East Street and Redhall Road.

A police helicopter tracked both vehicles from above while officers followed in their cars.

Eventually, both vehicles made it to New Road, Dudley, where they got out and into another vehicle, which was tracked down to Lawnswood Road.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail while police investigations continue.



