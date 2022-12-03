Notification Settings

Christmas wreath making workshop being held at Stourbridge Glass Museum

By Adam SmithWordsleyPublished:

The traditional skill of wreath making is being showcased at Stourbridge Glass Museum next weekend.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 03/12/22.Terri Malcolm promotes her wreath making workshop at Stourbridge Glass Museum..
An adults only Christmas Wreath Making Workshop on Saturday where people can create their own keepsake.

The workshop is being run by Terri Malcolm, from Alistair Malcolm Glass Company which is based at the Wordsley High Street museum which is holding a series of festive events in the run up to Christmas.

Terri said: "Join us on Saturday 10th December, from 1pm till 3pm to create your very own Christmas Wreath, exclusively for adults only.

"We look forward to welcoming you to the museum for this festive event."

Tickets for the wreath making workshop cost £30 each.

On Saturday, December 17 the museum is holding a children's craft workshop Crystal Christmas Ornament Making, which is free admission.

