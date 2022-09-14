Stourbridge Glass Museum, Wordsley

The official opening of the attraction based in the grounds of the former Stuart Crystal Glassworks, in Wordsley, was due to have been carried out by her cousin the Duke of Gloucester.

The Duke of Gloucester at the National Miners' Memorial at The National Memorial Arboretum near Lichfield in 2021

Museum bosses said they had been in contact with the invited guests to advise them that the event will be rescheduled to a future date.

Lynn Boleyn, of organisers the British Glass Foundation, said: "The duke was due to formally open the museum today, but this has been cancelled and his visit will be rearranged.

"The museum has been paying tribute to the Queen. We have a lovely display featuring her photograph and some lilies. Our condolence to the Royal Family. She was an amazing woman and a gracious queen."