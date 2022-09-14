Notification Settings

Royal opening of the new Stourbridge Glass Museum cancelled

By Deborah HardimanWordsleyPublished: Last Updated:

Today's royal opening of the new Stourbridge Glass Museum has been postponed due to death of the Queen.

Stourbridge Glass Museum, Wordsley
The official opening of the attraction based in the grounds of the former Stuart Crystal Glassworks, in Wordsley, was due to have been carried out by her cousin the Duke of Gloucester.

The Duke of Gloucester at the National Miners' Memorial at The National Memorial Arboretum near Lichfield in 2021

Museum bosses said they had been in contact with the invited guests to advise them that the event will be rescheduled to a future date.

Lynn Boleyn, of organisers the British Glass Foundation, said: "The duke was due to formally open the museum today, but this has been cancelled and his visit will be rearranged.

"The museum has been paying tribute to the Queen. We have a lovely display featuring her photograph and some lilies. Our condolence to the Royal Family. She was an amazing woman and a gracious queen."

The museum, home to the town's prized collection of glass, opened its doors to the public earlier this year.

