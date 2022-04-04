£1.5 million restoration at Red House Glass Cone to be carried out

Councillor Simon Phipps, election candidate Ben Corfield, Councillor Adam Davies and Mike Wood MP outside the Red House Glass Cone.

Work will be carried out to the international and external structure and will see weeds removed from the Wordsley landmark, built between 1788 and 1794.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration, said: "We’re very lucky to have such a well-preserved historic monument in our local area, which ties into hundreds of years of history.

"It would be remiss of the council not to make the absolute most of such a wonderfully historic building. Which is why we’re putting in £1.5 million to restore the structure, and keep the Red House Glass Cone educating and entertaining people from all over for another hundred years."

Mike Wood, MP for Dudley South, said the investment will go a "long way" to securing the future of the site, adding: "Glass-making is a key part of our local heritage, and nothing symbolises that heritage more than the Cone."

Councillor Adam Davies, who represents the Brierly Hill ward, added: "It's so important that we protect the icons of our local heritage. That's why as soon as I was elected last May, I began working with council officers and the Cabinet Member for Regeneration to make sure we have a firm plan to repair the Cone and preserve this unique structure which we are so lucky to have in our ward.