WATCH: Car smashes into learner driver on main road in Dudley borough

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving two cars at the junction of Bridge Street and Camp Hill in Wordsley, near the Red House Glass Cone.
The incident happened at 6.15pm on Tuesday, with the incident captured on CCTV by the staff at the nearby Ocean Boat fish and chip shop.
In the footage, a silver saloon car appears to hit a red car with a learner symbol, sending it spinning out, before two people exit the silver car and run into nearby Bridge Street.
A spokeswoman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a Critical Care Car from Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.
"Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the first car. He was assessed at the scene and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious. He received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment. No further patients require assessment."