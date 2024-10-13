Watch: Heart-stopping moment reckless BMW driver almost causes head-on crash during overtake
This is the heart-stopping moment a reckless BMW driver almost caused a head-on collision as they dangerously overtook on a built-up road.
The shocking dashcam footage was caught by Amy Bladen, as she drove along the A458 Stourbridge Road, just as it becomes Birmingham Street, at around 9.45pm last Sunday.
In the video, Amy's car is heading west along the road, on the approach to the traffic light junction with Bagley Street, as another car descends the hill.