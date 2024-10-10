Witness appeal after girl, 12, hit by car in Stourbridge and left with 'serious' leg injuries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The girl was hit by a black Ford Fiesta on Vicarage Road, at its junction with High Street near Amblecote, at around 8.15am on September 11.

She was taken to hospital with "serious leg injuries", a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.

The driver stayed at the scene to help officers with their enquiries.

The girl was struck by a car on Vicarage Road, at its junction with High Street in Stourbridge. Photo: Google

The force said it has been reviewing CCTV footage in the area and has now appealed for witnesses of the collision to come forward.

The spokesperson added: "If you were in the area at the time and you haven’t already spoke to us, please contact us with any information.

"You can do this by calling 101 or via Live Chat on our website quoting 0712 of September 11."