Visiting fan's life saved by quick-thinking bystanders after he suffers heart attack at Stourbridge FC

People including two fans who are serving paramedics sprang into action when Matlock Town historian and statistician Mick Thorpe suffered a heart attack on entering the ground before the FA Trophy game between the two teams on Saturday.

Mr Thorpe had to be resuscitated twice by the defibrillator, stationed in front of the social club at the War Memorial Ground.

Stourbridge's War Memorial Ground where visiting Matlock fan Mick Thorpe was taken ill the presence of medical equipment and trained staff and volunteers helped save his life.

Former Stourbridge first team physiotherapist Richard Drewett, members of the team's medical staff and Matlock Town director Kristen Duffy were on the scene in seconds, along with two off duty paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) Laura and Vicky Taylor who were there to watch the game.

The Midlands Air Ambulance attended along with two land ambulances and Mr Thorpe was revived before being taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham and later released – he is now recovering at his home in Matlock.