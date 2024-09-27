Watch: Couple put heart and sole into renewing wedding vows at Stourbridge allotment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David and Laura Tickner tied the knot in Wolverhampton eight years ago and had always planned to renew their vows on their 10th anniversary. They always dreamed of having an outdoor, natural ceremony.

But when the Bilston pair discovered one of their fellow plot holders at Roots Allotment in Stourbridge was a celebrant - who was keen to promote barefoot ceremonies - they decided there was no time like the present.

And 32-year-old David, and his 34-year-old wife, who have five children, even had a pedicure before their big day.

Sharon Gordon, who lives in Lye, trained to be a celebrant and began performing ceremonies in 2018 under the name Wild at Heart Ceremonies.

Since then she has conducted more than 50 specialist services including elopements, outdoor ceremonies and adventure weddings where couples head off the beaten track to have a spectacular backdrop for the ceremony.