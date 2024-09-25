Freight train blocking tracks at Stourbridge station recovered
Trains to and from Stourbridge are now running again after a freight train blocking the tracks was recovered.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The goods train is said to have broken down at Stourbridge Junction blocking some of the lines.
Passengers with train tickets that were affected are able to use them on bus services between Birmingham and Stourbridge as the freight train is completely moved.
National Express are accepting train tickets on the following services: 4, 4H, 4M, 7, 9, 10A, 12, 12A, 13, 13A, 14, 14A, 24, 28, 74, 87, 89, X8, X10