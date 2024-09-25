Freight train blocking tracks at Stourbridge station recovered

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The goods train is said to have broken down at Stourbridge Junction blocking some of the lines.

Passengers with train tickets that were affected are able to use them on bus services between Birmingham and Stourbridge as the freight train is completely moved.

National Express are accepting train tickets on the following services: 4, 4H, 4M, 7, 9, 10A, 12, 12A, 13, 13A, 14, 14A, 24, 28, 74, 87, 89, X8, X10