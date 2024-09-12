Pub ordered to remove decking area after complaints over 'horrendous noise'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A dozen objections were lodged with Dudley Council after the New Inn in Stourbridge installed the raised seating area on the corner of Cherry Street and Glebe Lane in Norton.

The raised area was installed earlier this year without planning permission. The pub then lodged a retrospective application.

But chief planning officer Carl Mellor ruled that the development affected road safety on the junction, and had a negative impact on the character of the neighbourhood.

Alex Pearson of Glebe Lane accused the pub of a lack of respect for the planning process: "The pub has already built the decking, with no regard to the neighbours, There has already been several noise complaints about the pub and now they have built a new decking and expanded closer to the street which will also increase the noise."

Lucy Jones, who lives in nearby Witton Street, said the alterations created a visual distraction to drivers, and represented an over-development.

"Furthermore, when busy the deck causes a huge amount of noise pollution both in the day and at night, which negatively impacts local residents," she added.