Girl, 12, left with 'potentially serious' injuries after being hit by car

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Vicarage Road in Wollaston on Wednesday morning after receiving reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

Officers from West Midlands Police and an ambulance arrived at the scene and found a 12-year-old girl hurt.

She was assessed by paramedics for injuries believed to be potentially serious, but no life threatening and was taken to Russell's Hall Hospital after receiving treatment at the scene.

The driver of the car had remained at the scene and was spoken to by officers, while the road remained closed for most of Wednesday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Vicarage Road at its junction with High Street, Wollaston, shortly after 8.15am today (Wed) after a 12-year-old girl was knocked over by a car.

"She was taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The driver remained at the scene and has been spoken to by officers."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8.10am to a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian at the junction of the B4537 and A461 in Wollaston in Stourbridge.

"One ambulance attended the scene and, upon arrival, we found a girl who was the pedestrian.

"She was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries which were not life threatening.

"She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.”