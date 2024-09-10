The trees at a Stourbridge home will become slightly less tall - here's why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dudley Council has given permission for a holly tree outside the house in Quarry Park Road, Stourbridge, to have its crown reduced by 10ft, while a further pine tree will be felled completely.

Planning officer John Fraser said the pine tree was large and leaned excessively, with its expansive crown extending over a neighbour's property.

The reduction of the holly tree was considered to a minor change, and would provide clearance from the crown of the more valuable Scots pine tree next to it.

Tall Trees in Quarry Park Road, Stourbridge. Picture: Google Maps

"After reviewing the proposed removal of the pine, I am of the view that the potential risk and suitability for the retention of the tree outweigh its existing amenity value," said Mr Fraser.

"The proposed work is acceptable given the current condition and position of the tree. The works to the holly are minor and the existing amenity will be maintained."