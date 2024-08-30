Light-finger-licking-bad! Two KFC managers stole £53,000 from Black Country restaurant with IT trick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stourbridge KFC manager Tanraj Basrar, 28 and assistant manager Kallum Ghai, 27, told their bosses "it is what it is" when confronted with the theft in February 2023.

The pair even recruited junior staff to carry out the scam, which required them to memorise drive-through cash orders whilst confusing the software by pressing a sequence of buttons which created an error.

The company was only alerted to the theft after seven months when a card payment company refused to honour payments the system had defaulted. An investigation was launched by KFC with IT experts logging till keystrokes and CCTV capturing the managers dividing the cash up at the end of their shifts.

Both Basrar, of Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis, and Ghai, of Wallace Close, Oldbury, admitted the scam to their area manager before resigning from the company - though Basrar tried to offer his boss £20,000 in cryptocurrency in exchange for not reporting him to the police.