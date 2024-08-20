Farmer wants to open laser combat arena on site near town

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Pardoe family, which has farmed the site near Stourbridge since the 1950s, wants to turn part of the land into an open-air laser combat centre.

The family's spokesman said it was necessary to diversify it was becoming hard to rely entirely on farming as a sole source of income.

The scheme, at Iverley Hay Farm will also see neighbouring land used as a car park and toilet block.

Chartered town planner Mike Parker, speaking on behalf of L Pardoe and Sons Ltd, said the proposals would have no adverse impact on wildlife in the area.

The farm is located in Crown Lane, off the A451 Kidderminster Road.

Mr Parker said the plan would cover a two-and-a-quarter acre site, used at present for grazing horses, and classified as being of 'good-to-moderate' quality for agriculture.

Just over half the land would be used used for combat activities, featuring an open grassed area and various moveable ‘obstacles’ such as bales of straw, fence panels, stacked pallets and tractor tyres placed on the land.

"Accessed from the existing track to the farm from Crown Lane, would be a small car park for 25 cars," he said.

Mr Parker said the site would be used at weekends from March to October, opening at 9am, and closing at 7pm during the summer months.

The applicant would hold up to four two-hour sessions a day, each made up of three 20-minute combat sessions, with the rest of the time being for instruction and issuing equipment.

"Sessions will be supervised by staff who will be employed by the applicant and this has the additional benefit creating some local jobs," said Mr Parker.

"The proposal is careful to maintain the existing character and openness of this part of the green belt.

"The laser combat arena has no fixed or permanent obstacles and the grassed surface will remain."

He added that the car park would be grassed over, to minimise the impact on the environment.

"The toilet block is kept to a minimum size and is located in very close proximity to the existing barns so that it is not seen as an isolated feature in the landscape," said Mr Parker.

"There will be no detrimental impact on the openness of the green belt when viewed from any of the public footpaths to the north, south or east," he added.

"The proposal is careful to respect the landscape setting it is proposed within and the application site is kept close to the existing complex of farm buildings so as not to be visually isolated and prominent in the locality. The ancillary car park and toilet have been carefully designed and located to minimise their impact on the local setting and to minimise their visual appearance."

Mr Parker said the Pardoe family had farmed the land since the 1950s as tenants, and had owned the site since 1983.

"Like the majority of farmers, the family is finding it increasingly difficult to maintain an effective business with more work and reducing profit margins," he said.

"The applicant is very mindful of the beauty of the setting of the farm and wishes to protect the landscape and the green belt and considers that the proposed use of the land does that whilst providing a revenue stream and encouraging visitors to enjoy the health benefits of being out in the countryside.

"The proposal will assist the existing farm business as a diversification into an alternative use which will create an additional revenue stream to support the business."