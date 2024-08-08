Stunning Stourbridge home with traditional features and greenery goes on market

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Oaklands Cottage on Greensforge Lane in Stourbridge sits secluded within half an acre of land and is surrounded by greenery, trees and countryside.

Although it has been expanded over the years, the house has retained features which date back to the 1600s such as ceiling beams and fireplaces in each of the reception areas.

Greenforge Lane, Stourbridge. Picture: Rightmove

Greenforge Lane, Stourbridge. Picture: Rightmove

It has been listed by Arden estate agents for £800,000.

The gated driveway leads up to the hallway with doors leading to the three reception rooms, including a snug with a gas fireplace, as well as a lounge with an inglenook fireplace and French doors leading outside.